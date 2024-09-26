Left Menu

U.S. Congress Passes Stopgap Bill to Prevent Government Shutdown

The U.S. Congress approved a stopgap bill to prevent a partial government shutdown, maintaining current funding levels through Dec. 20. The House approved the bill 341-82, while the Senate passed it 78-18. The bill now awaits President Biden's signature, averting a shutdown and the furlough of thousands of federal workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 03:59 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 03:59 IST
The U.S. Congress approved a stopgap bill Wednesday, preventing a partial government shutdown set for next week. The temporary measure maintains current government funding levels, around $1.2 trillion, until Dec. 20.

In a contentious move bypassing standard procedure, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson maneuvered to pass the bill amid internal party conflicts. It passed the House 341-82 and was subsequently approved in the Senate by a 78-18 vote.

This vote marks a critical effort to avoid the furlough of federal workers and shutdown of multiple government services just weeks before a significant election. The bill now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for signing before current funding expires Monday at midnight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

