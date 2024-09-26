Kamala Harris to Visit U.S.-Mexico Border Amid Immigration Debate

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Douglas, Arizona, which sits on the U.S. border with Mexico on Friday, the White House confirmed on Wednesday.

This trip marks Harris' first visit to the border since her nomination as the Democratic presidential candidate. She previously visited the border in 2021. Her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, has spotlighted illegal immigration as a cornerstone of his campaign strategy leading up to the November 5 election. Trump has continually criticized Harris for her stance on border policy.

Last month, Harris told CNN that she plans to renew efforts for comprehensive border legislation aimed at regulating migration into the United States, pledging to 'enforce our laws' to curb illegal crossings.

(With inputs from agencies.)