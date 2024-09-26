Left Menu

Kamala Harris to Visit U.S.-Mexico Border Amid Immigration Debate

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Douglas, Arizona on Friday. This will be her first border visit since becoming a presidential nominee. The visit comes as immigration becomes a central issue ahead of the November 5 election, with Harris' Republican rival, Donald Trump, emphasizing it in his campaign.

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Douglas, Arizona, which sits on the U.S. border with Mexico on Friday, the White House confirmed on Wednesday.

This trip marks Harris' first visit to the border since her nomination as the Democratic presidential candidate. She previously visited the border in 2021. Her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, has spotlighted illegal immigration as a cornerstone of his campaign strategy leading up to the November 5 election. Trump has continually criticized Harris for her stance on border policy.

Last month, Harris told CNN that she plans to renew efforts for comprehensive border legislation aimed at regulating migration into the United States, pledging to 'enforce our laws' to curb illegal crossings.

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

