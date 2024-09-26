Escalating Tensions: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Reaches New Heights

The conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah has intensified since mid-September, creating significant casualties and widespread displacement.

Hezbollah's rocket attacks and Israel's retaliatory strikes have led to daily exchanges, forcing hundreds of thousands of Israelis and Lebanese into shelters and displacing more than 90,000 people in Lebanon.

International powers, including the United States and France, are advocating for an immediate cease-fire to stave off an all-out war, as both sides warn of heavier attacks while abstaining from full-scale escalation under global pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)