Escalating Tensions: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Reaches New Heights

The conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah has drastically escalated since mid-September, with daily rocket exchanges and significant casualties on both sides. The United Nations reports over 90,000 Lebanese displaced, and international calls for a cease-fire rise as fears of a broader war looms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 26-09-2024 08:26 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 08:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah has intensified since mid-September, creating significant casualties and widespread displacement.

Hezbollah's rocket attacks and Israel's retaliatory strikes have led to daily exchanges, forcing hundreds of thousands of Israelis and Lebanese into shelters and displacing more than 90,000 people in Lebanon.

International powers, including the United States and France, are advocating for an immediate cease-fire to stave off an all-out war, as both sides warn of heavier attacks while abstaining from full-scale escalation under global pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

