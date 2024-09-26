Left Menu

Himachal Govt Clarifies: No Mandatory Name Displays for Street Vendors

The Himachal Pradesh government clarified on Thursday that it has not taken any decision to mandate the display of names by street vendors. This clarification follows a statement made by Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh. The government emphasized that there are no directives requiring street vendors to display identity cards at their shops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government clarified on Thursday that no decision has been made to mandate street vendors to display their names. This follows Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh's prior announcement suggesting such a move, inspired by a similar directive from the Uttar Pradesh government.

In an official statement, the Himachal government distanced itself from Singh's comments, noting that no mandatory requirement for identity card display has been implemented. Singh had earlier mentioned that the policy was in response to local concerns about rising migrant numbers.

Senior Congress leader Rajiv Shukla reaffirmed that the matter is being explored by a committee and stressed that the policy focuses on regulating vendors without mandating name displays. The move has drawn criticism, prompting further clarification from state officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

