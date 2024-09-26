Himachal Govt Clarifies: No Mandatory Name Displays for Street Vendors

The Himachal Pradesh government clarified on Thursday that no decision has been made to mandate street vendors to display their names. This follows Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh's prior announcement suggesting such a move, inspired by a similar directive from the Uttar Pradesh government.

In an official statement, the Himachal government distanced itself from Singh's comments, noting that no mandatory requirement for identity card display has been implemented. Singh had earlier mentioned that the policy was in response to local concerns about rising migrant numbers.

Senior Congress leader Rajiv Shukla reaffirmed that the matter is being explored by a committee and stressed that the policy focuses on regulating vendors without mandating name displays. The move has drawn criticism, prompting further clarification from state officials.

