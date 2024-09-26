Himachal Govt Clarifies: No Mandatory Name Displays for Street Vendors
The Himachal Pradesh government clarified on Thursday that it has not taken any decision to mandate the display of names by street vendors. This clarification follows a statement made by Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh. The government emphasized that there are no directives requiring street vendors to display identity cards at their shops.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh government clarified on Thursday that no decision has been made to mandate street vendors to display their names. This follows Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh's prior announcement suggesting such a move, inspired by a similar directive from the Uttar Pradesh government.
In an official statement, the Himachal government distanced itself from Singh's comments, noting that no mandatory requirement for identity card display has been implemented. Singh had earlier mentioned that the policy was in response to local concerns about rising migrant numbers.
Senior Congress leader Rajiv Shukla reaffirmed that the matter is being explored by a committee and stressed that the policy focuses on regulating vendors without mandating name displays. The move has drawn criticism, prompting further clarification from state officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nagaland CM Advocates Master Plans for Urban Development
Madras High Court Orders Swift Issuance of Identity Cards for Kalvarayan Hills Residents
SA and Germany Renew Urban Development Partnership with New Declaration of Intent
Urban Development Minister Emphasizes Digital Governance Transformation in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Mandates Identity Cards for Street Vendors Amidst Rising Local Concerns