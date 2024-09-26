Left Menu

Solidarity for Haitian Migrants Highlighted at UN Assembly

Edgard Leblanc, head of Haiti's transition council, expressed gratitude at the UN General Assembly for the support shown towards Haitian migrants, especially in Springfield, Ohio. Springfield has gained attention in the U.S. presidential election due to unfounded claims by Republican candidates Trump and Vance about migrants eating cats and dogs.

Edgard Leblanc, head of Haiti's transition council, addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, expressing his gratitude for the solidarity shown by the public towards Haitian migrants, particularly those in Springfield, Ohio.

Springfield has become a contentious issue in the U.S. presidential election, following unfounded allegations by Republican candidate Donald Trump and his running mate, U.S. Senator JD Vance, that migrants in the town were consuming cats and dogs.

Leblanc's remarks aimed to highlight the baselessness of these claims while expressing appreciation for the community's support.

