Solidarity for Haitian Migrants Highlighted at UN Assembly

Edgard Leblanc, head of Haiti's transition council, addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, expressing his gratitude for the solidarity shown by the public towards Haitian migrants, particularly those in Springfield, Ohio.

Springfield has become a contentious issue in the U.S. presidential election, following unfounded allegations by Republican candidate Donald Trump and his running mate, U.S. Senator JD Vance, that migrants in the town were consuming cats and dogs.

Leblanc's remarks aimed to highlight the baselessness of these claims while expressing appreciation for the community's support.

(With inputs from agencies.)