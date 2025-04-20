Left Menu

Easter Greetings: Pope Francis Meets U.S. Vice President JD Vance

Pope Francis held a private meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Vatican to exchange Easter greetings. The discussion comes amid previous clashes over immigration policies between the two leaders.

Updated: 20-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:20 IST
Pope Francis

At the Vatican, Pope Francis met privately with U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Sunday morning, according to a statement released by the Vatican.

Vance, a Catholic who has previously clashed with the pontiff over the Trump administration's immigration stance, visited the Pope's residence to exchange Easter greetings.

This meeting highlights ongoing dialogues amid tensions between Vatican and U.S. policies, particularly regarding immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

