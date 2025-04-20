Easter Greetings: Pope Francis Meets U.S. Vice President JD Vance
Pope Francis held a private meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Vatican to exchange Easter greetings. The discussion comes amid previous clashes over immigration policies between the two leaders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:20 IST
At the Vatican, Pope Francis met privately with U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Sunday morning, according to a statement released by the Vatican.
Vance, a Catholic who has previously clashed with the pontiff over the Trump administration's immigration stance, visited the Pope's residence to exchange Easter greetings.
This meeting highlights ongoing dialogues amid tensions between Vatican and U.S. policies, particularly regarding immigration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala Stands with Catholic Priests Amid Madhya Pradesh Attack
Easter Greetings: A Message of Hope and Renewal from Indian Leaders
Indian Leaders Share Heartfelt Easter Greetings, Emphasize Hope and Renewal
Easter Greetings from Leaders: A Time for Hope and Harmony
Kerala Leaders Extend Easter Greetings with Message of Hope and Unity