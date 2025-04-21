US VP JD Vance's India Visit: Embracing Culture and Negotiating Trade
US Vice President JD Vance, with his wife and children, visited the Central Cottage Industries Emporium in Delhi, purchasing traditional Indian handicrafts. The Vance family's visit underscores cultural diplomacy amid ongoing negotiations between the US and India for trade agreements concerning tariff relief and market access.
- Country:
- India
US Vice President JD Vance, alongside his Indian-origin wife Usha and their three children, embarked on a cultural exploration in India's national capital on Monday, starting with a visit to the famed Central Cottage Industries Emporium.
Their itinerary kicked off with a serene morning tour of the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Delhi, before delving into Indian handicrafts at the Cottage Emporium, known for showcasing authentic handloom and artisanal products. This government-run emporium has preserved India's craft legacy since 1952.
Vance's trip also aligns with crucial trade negotiations between the US and India, as both nations strive for tariff relief and improved market access, following potential tariffs threatened by US President Donald Trump. The Vance family's visit symbolizes cultural ties bolstering diplomatic discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
