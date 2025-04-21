US VP JD Vance's India Visit: Embracing Culture and Negotiating Trade

US Vice President JD Vance, alongside his Indian-origin wife Usha and their three children, embarked on a cultural exploration in India's national capital on Monday, starting with a visit to the famed Central Cottage Industries Emporium.

Their itinerary kicked off with a serene morning tour of the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Delhi, before delving into Indian handicrafts at the Cottage Emporium, known for showcasing authentic handloom and artisanal products. This government-run emporium has preserved India's craft legacy since 1952.

Vance's trip also aligns with crucial trade negotiations between the US and India, as both nations strive for tariff relief and improved market access, following potential tariffs threatened by US President Donald Trump. The Vance family's visit symbolizes cultural ties bolstering diplomatic discussions.

