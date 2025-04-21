Left Menu

An Emotional Farewell: JD Vance's Tribute to Pope Francis

US Vice President JD Vance expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, praising the influential religious leader. Vance met with the Pope shortly before his death from double pneumonia. The Pope, known for a touching homily during COVID's early days, was beloved by millions worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:06 IST
An Emotional Farewell: JD Vance's Tribute to Pope Francis
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • India

US Vice President JD Vance paid heartfelt tributes to Pope Francis, expressing his sorrow over the pontiff's passing. Vance shared that his heart goes out to the millions who admired Pope Francis, known for his impactful leadership.

Vance met the Pope in a private setting at his Vatican residence during a four-day visit to India. Despite Pope Francis' obvious illness, the two exchanged Easter greetings. Vance, a devout Catholic, cherished this final encounter.

Pope Francis, a pioneering non-European leader of the Catholic Church, passed away at 88 due to double pneumonia. His death marked a profound moment for Christians worldwide, leaving behind a legacy celebrated even during the early days of the COVID pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025