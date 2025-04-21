An Emotional Farewell: JD Vance's Tribute to Pope Francis

US Vice President JD Vance paid heartfelt tributes to Pope Francis, expressing his sorrow over the pontiff's passing. Vance shared that his heart goes out to the millions who admired Pope Francis, known for his impactful leadership.

Vance met the Pope in a private setting at his Vatican residence during a four-day visit to India. Despite Pope Francis' obvious illness, the two exchanged Easter greetings. Vance, a devout Catholic, cherished this final encounter.

Pope Francis, a pioneering non-European leader of the Catholic Church, passed away at 88 due to double pneumonia. His death marked a profound moment for Christians worldwide, leaving behind a legacy celebrated even during the early days of the COVID pandemic.

