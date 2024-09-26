Left Menu

Amit Shah Criticizes Congress, NC, and PDP: Urges Terrorists to Lay Down Arms

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir to lay down arms and engage in dialogue with the government. He criticized Congress, NC, and PDP for supporting terrorism and promised a terror-free region under BJP rule. Shah emphasized no talks or cross-border trade with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:39 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called on terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir to surrender and engage in dialogue with the government, while rejecting the possibility of discussions or trade with Pakistan.

Addressing five rallies in poll-bound Assembly segments, Shah accused Congress, NC, and PDP of protecting terrorism over three decades. He assured voters of a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir under BJP but criticized the opposition for allegedly promoting Pakistan's agenda.

Highlighting BJP's achievements, Shah claimed that terrorism was eradicated under their rule post-Article 370 abrogation. He also condemned Congress, NC, and PDP's promises of releasing stone-pelters and terrorists. Shah affirmed the Modi government's commitment to statehood restoration and grassroots democracy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

