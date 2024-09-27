Left Menu

Shigeru Ishiba Set to Become Japan's Next Prime Minister

Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba wins the leadership of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, securing his place as the next prime minister. This victory comes amidst a turbulent political landscape and public distrust. Ishiba faces significant domestic and international challenges as he prepares to form his cabinet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:52 IST
Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba is poised to become Japan's next prime minister after overcoming a fiercely contested election within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). The 67-year-old emerged victorious in a run-off against hard-line nationalist Sanae Takaichi, marking his fifth and what he called final attempt to lead the party.

As leader of the LDP— which has dominated Japanese politics since the post-war era—Ishiba is almost guaranteed the premiership due to the party's parliamentary majority. A special session of parliament scheduled for Tuesday is expected to formally install him in office. In an emotional address to LDP lawmakers, Ishiba stressed the need to restore public trust and ensure a safe and secure Japan.

The abrupt resignation of outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, mired in scandals that severely impacted the LDP's popularity, paved the way for Ishiba's ascension. While the yen strengthened against the dollar following his win, Ishiba must now confront domestic dissatisfaction over rising living costs and manage delicate diplomatic relations in a volatile East Asia, all while rallying a fractured party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

