CPI Criticizes ADGP Ajithkumar Amid Political Turmoil
The CPI, a key ally of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, has declared that ADGP M R Ajithkumar, a close confidant of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is unfit for his post. CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam and MLA P V Anvar have made serious allegations against him, escalating political tensions.
- Country:
- India
The Communist Party of India (CPI), an important partner of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) in Kerala, on Friday declared that Additional Director General of Police M R Ajithkumar is unfit for his position. Ajithkumar is known to be a close ally of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The announcement was made by CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam. Referring to independent Left MLA P V Anvar, who recently accused the CPI(M) and Vijayan of serious misconduct, Viswam stated that Anvar does not represent Communist values.
Viswam reiterated the CPI's commitment to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Communist principles. In response to questions about possible action against Ajithkumar, he asserted that the ADGP would not remain in his post for long, given his questionable interactions with RSS members.
Ajithkumar is currently facing multiple investigations following Anvar's accusations, which include charges against the CPI(M), Chief Minister Vijayan, his political secretary P Sasi, and state Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
