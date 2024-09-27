Nitin Gadkari Highlights Shift in Political Values
Union minister Nitin Gadkari spoke about the evolving definition of politics, emphasizing its shift from social service and nation-building to power politics. He highlighted the dedication of party workers like Haribhau Bagade and shared personal experiences of challenges faced during his early activism days.
- Country:
- India
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday stated that politics, which once stood for social service, nation-building, and development, has now been reduced to power politics. He made these remarks during the felicitation of Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade.
Gadkari, a senior BJP leader, noted, ''Politics does not face the problem of differences of opinion, but that of absence of thoughts.'' He elaborated that the original meaning of politics involved 'samajkaran, rashtrakaran, and vikaskaran' (social service, nation-building, and development), but has now morphed into 'sattakaran' (power politics).
Recalling his early days as an RSS worker, Gadkari shared that he and other activists faced numerous challenges and lacked recognition. He praised the dedication of Haribhau Bagade and other party workers who contributed to their movement's growth, despite facing dangers such as violence during rallies. Gadkari emphasized that a true party worker shows commitment and good conduct even without material rewards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jagmohan Anand Files Nomination for Haryana Elections as BJP Confident of Hat-Trick
Anurag Thakur Criticizes Congress for Mishandling Himachal Pradesh's Economy and Law, Praises BJP’s Role in Jammu and Kashmir
BJP Unveils Third List of Candidates for Haryana Assembly Elections
BJP Gears Up for Jammu and Kashmir Elections with Inclusive Manifesto
BJP Spokesperson Labels Rahul Gandhi's US Visit as 'India Abuse Trip'