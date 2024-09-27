Netanyahu Defends Israel's Actions at UN Amidst Escalating Conflict
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended Israel's response to Hamas attacks at the UN General Assembly. Addressing accusations, he emphasized Israel's right to self-defense. The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant casualties and displacement, with growing international calls for a ceasefire. Netanyahu blamed Iran for regional instability.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under pressure from escalating conflicts on two fronts, addressed the UN General Assembly on Friday to refute accusations from other leaders earlier in the week.
Netanyahu, using visual aids, defended Israel's actions following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, which led to a devastating Israeli military operation in Gaza. He emphasized Israel's right to self-defense and accused Iran of being behind many regional issues.
While Netanyahu spoke, the audience was notably disruptive, with presiding diplomats calling for order. His speech followed direct condemnations from Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who called for an end to the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Starmer and Biden to Discuss Western Missile Use in Ukraine Conflict
Russian State Duma Chairman Accuses NATO of Involvement in Ukraine Conflict
SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch Denies Conflict of Interest Allegations
Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch, her husband deny conflict of interest allegations levelled by Congress, terms them motivated: Statement.
France Summons Iran Diplomat Over Ballistic Missile Allegations