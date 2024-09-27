Netanyahu Defends Israel's Actions at UN Amidst Escalating Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under pressure from escalating conflicts on two fronts, addressed the UN General Assembly on Friday to refute accusations from other leaders earlier in the week.

Netanyahu, using visual aids, defended Israel's actions following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, which led to a devastating Israeli military operation in Gaza. He emphasized Israel's right to self-defense and accused Iran of being behind many regional issues.

While Netanyahu spoke, the audience was notably disruptive, with presiding diplomats calling for order. His speech followed direct condemnations from Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who called for an end to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)