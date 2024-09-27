Left Menu

Netanyahu Defends Israel's Actions at UN Amidst Escalating Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended Israel's response to Hamas attacks at the UN General Assembly. Addressing accusations, he emphasized Israel's right to self-defense. The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant casualties and displacement, with growing international calls for a ceasefire. Netanyahu blamed Iran for regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:14 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under pressure from escalating conflicts on two fronts, addressed the UN General Assembly on Friday to refute accusations from other leaders earlier in the week.

Netanyahu, using visual aids, defended Israel's actions following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, which led to a devastating Israeli military operation in Gaza. He emphasized Israel's right to self-defense and accused Iran of being behind many regional issues.

While Netanyahu spoke, the audience was notably disruptive, with presiding diplomats calling for order. His speech followed direct condemnations from Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who called for an end to the conflict.

