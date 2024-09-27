New PM Shigeru Ishiba Confirms Stability in Japan's Monetary Policy
Japan's incoming prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, affirmed that the country's accommodative monetary policy will remain unchanged. Ishiba emphasized a collaborative role for both the government and the Bank of Japan in fostering economic growth, while refraining from making specific demands on the central bank.
