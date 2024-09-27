Left Menu

New PM Shigeru Ishiba Confirms Stability in Japan's Monetary Policy

Japan's incoming prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, affirmed that the country's accommodative monetary policy will remain unchanged. Ishiba emphasized a collaborative role for both the government and the Bank of Japan in fostering economic growth, while refraining from making specific demands on the central bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:18 IST
New PM Shigeru Ishiba Confirms Stability in Japan's Monetary Policy
Shigeru Ishiba
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's incoming prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, declared on Friday that there will be no change to the country's accommodative monetary policy trend.

Ishiba stated that both the government and the Bank of Japan have roles to play in achieving economic growth. He emphasized that he has no intention of making any specific request to the central bank regarding monetary policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024