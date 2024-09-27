Kejriwal Promises Rapid Road Repairs, Inspects Damaged Areas
Arvind Kejriwal announced that road repairs in Delhi will begin immediately following an assessment. Accompanied by CM Atishi and other MLAs, he inspected damaged roads and urged swift action. Kejriwal emphasized the need for quick resolution and reassured residents of his commitment to improving road conditions.
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday that all damaged roads in Delhi would undergo repairs on a war footing following a thorough assessment process. He inspected the wrecked Roshanara Road with Chief Minister Atishi, Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey, and Model Town legislator Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, promising swift action and a comprehensive review of all PWD roads.
In a letter to Chief Minister Atishi, Kejriwal highlighted that the roads deteriorated significantly after his arrest in March. He urged Atishi to mobilize ministers and MLAs to assess and repair the damages immediately, reassuring residents that stalled works would resume promptly.
Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav criticized Kejriwal's inspection as a "political stunt," claiming that Delhi witnessed unprecedented development only under Congress rule. Despite political disputes, Kejriwal remains resolute, pledging swift and effective action to solve the city's problems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Satyamev Jayate. Truth can be troubled, not defeated: AAP leader Atishi.
BJP govt has left no stone unturned to harass AAP: Atishi, demands Amit Shah's resignation
In meeting with LG Saxena, chief minister-designate Atishi stakes claim to form new government in Delhi: AAP leader Gopal Rai.
Only possible in AAP and under Kejriwal's leadership that a first-time politician has become CM: Atishi on being named Delhi CM.
Political Turmoil in Delhi: BJP Criticizes Atishi as CM Designate