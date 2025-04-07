AAP's Atishi Urges Audit to Halt Rising School Fees in Delhi
AAP Leader Atishi has called on the Delhi government to issue immediate orders preventing private schools from collecting increased fees until their accounts are audited. She highlighted that under the AAP, fee hikes were tightly regulated, unlike the current scenario under the BJP's rule.
In a bold move highlighting the unrest over soaring educational costs, AAP Leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Atishi penned a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday. She called for the immediate cessation of increased fee collections by private schools, pending a comprehensive audit of their financial statements.
Atishi emphasized the non-commercial nature of education, criticizing the apparent leniency shown to private institutions under the current BJP government. She recalled that during the previous AAP administration, stringent checks were in place to ensure accountability, with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) auditors scrutinizing school expenses before any fee increments.
Expressing mounting concerns, Atishi reported ongoing protests by parents outside school gates, unable to afford the burgeoning educational fees. She stressed that fee hikes were significantly curtailed during AAP's tenure, suggesting a rollback to those practices to protect parents and maintain educational access.
(With inputs from agencies.)
