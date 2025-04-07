Left Menu

AAP's Atishi Urges Audit to Halt Rising School Fees in Delhi

AAP Leader Atishi has called on the Delhi government to issue immediate orders preventing private schools from collecting increased fees until their accounts are audited. She highlighted that under the AAP, fee hikes were tightly regulated, unlike the current scenario under the BJP's rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:43 IST
AAP's Atishi Urges Audit to Halt Rising School Fees in Delhi
AAP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move highlighting the unrest over soaring educational costs, AAP Leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Atishi penned a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday. She called for the immediate cessation of increased fee collections by private schools, pending a comprehensive audit of their financial statements.

Atishi emphasized the non-commercial nature of education, criticizing the apparent leniency shown to private institutions under the current BJP government. She recalled that during the previous AAP administration, stringent checks were in place to ensure accountability, with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) auditors scrutinizing school expenses before any fee increments.

Expressing mounting concerns, Atishi reported ongoing protests by parents outside school gates, unable to afford the burgeoning educational fees. She stressed that fee hikes were significantly curtailed during AAP's tenure, suggesting a rollback to those practices to protect parents and maintain educational access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered smart intersections could revolutionize urban safety and sustainability

New LLM framework solves complex planning problems with zero training

Algiers recharge map offers action plan against water overuse, climate strain, and urban sprawl

AI in rare disease diagnosis demands new ethical and legal guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025