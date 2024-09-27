Left Menu

Israeli Airstrikes Hit Beirut Suburb Amid Tensions

Israeli airstrikes hit a densely populated southern suburb of Beirut on Friday, causing blasts heard throughout the city. The target remains unclear, but thick black smoke was visible. The event occurred shortly after the funeral of a top Hezbollah commander killed the previous day.

Updated: 27-09-2024 21:10 IST
  • Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes targeted one of Beirut's heavily populated southern suburbs on Friday, sending shockwaves throughout the Lebanese capital as blasts were heard miles away.

While it remains unclear what specific target the airstrikes hit, thick black smoke was seen rising from the affected area.

The attack came just an hour after thousands attended the funeral of a high-ranking Hezbollah commander who was killed the previous day, adding to the city's heightened tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

