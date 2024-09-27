Israeli Airstrikes Hit Beirut Suburb Amid Tensions
Israeli airstrikes hit a densely populated southern suburb of Beirut on Friday, causing blasts heard throughout the city. The target remains unclear, but thick black smoke was visible. The event occurred shortly after the funeral of a top Hezbollah commander killed the previous day.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:10 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
(With inputs from agencies.)
