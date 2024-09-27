Israeli Airstrikes Hit Beirut Suburb Amid Tensions

Israeli airstrikes targeted one of Beirut's heavily populated southern suburbs on Friday, sending shockwaves throughout the Lebanese capital as blasts were heard miles away.

While it remains unclear what specific target the airstrikes hit, thick black smoke was seen rising from the affected area.

The attack came just an hour after thousands attended the funeral of a high-ranking Hezbollah commander who was killed the previous day, adding to the city's heightened tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)