Red Sea Showdown: Oil Tankers Test Houthi Blockade Amidst Rising Tensions

Two large Chinese crude carriers with 4 million barrels of Saudi oil are navigating past a Houthi-declared blockade at the Bab el-Mandeb strait. This action, amidst escalating U.S.-Iran tensions and a Red Sea attack on a Saudi vessel, threatens to further disrupt global energy supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 09:03 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 09:03 IST
Red Sea Showdown: Oil Tankers Test Houthi Blockade Amidst Rising Tensions
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Two Chinese crude carriers, each carrying over 2 million barrels of Saudi oil, are attempting to navigate past the Bab el-Mandeb Strait despite a Houthi-declared blockade. In a dramatic effort, these vessels are testing the limits of the announced naval restrictions in the volatile Red Sea region.

The Iran-aligned Houthis claim responsibility for recent drone and missile attacks on Saudi tankers, exacerbating supply uncertainties in global energy markets. Their blockade pledges to tighten choke points after the nearby Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed due to U.S.-Iran conflicts, adding new complications for international shipping.

The VLCC Xin Long Yang, flagged in Singapore, and the Cosnew Lake, flying the Chinese flag, are en route to China despite rising tensions. Managed by Cosco Shipping and carrying Saudi crude, these tankers highlight the geopolitical challenges of securing energy corridors amidst ongoing regional hostilities.

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