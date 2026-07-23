India Accelerates Justice for Exam Paper Leaks

India will establish fast-track courts to ensure swift justice for those involved in exam paper leaks. This initiative, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addresses growing youth protests against recurrent leaks, emphasizing the significance of youth welfare and delivering stringent punishment to offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 09:22 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 09:22 IST
India Accelerates Justice for Exam Paper Leaks
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India is setting up fast-track courts to expedite justice for individuals involved in exam paper leaks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday. The decision comes amidst widespread protests by thousands of young people angered by the frequent occurrence of paper leaks.

In a statement made on the social media platform X, Modi emphasized, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth ... those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared." This move aims to reassure the public of the government's commitment to protecting the academic interests of the nation's youth and ensuring accountability in educational processes.

The introduction of specialized courts seeks to address these pressing issues promptly, turning the tide on the detrimental impact that paper leaks have on educational integrity and the future prospects of students across India.

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