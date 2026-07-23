India and Myanmar Forge Strategic Ties in Rare Earths Mining

India is actively engaging with Myanmar to bolster cooperation in the rare earths sector, following collaborative visits by Indian teams to the Southeast Asian nation. This initiative is part of New Delhi's strategy to diversify its sources of this crucial resource, which is predominantly monopolized by China.

In a notable address at the opening of a mining forum in Mandalay, India's Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, outlined the increasing bilateral collaboration specifically aimed at the rare earths industry.

The ambassador's speech underscored the vital nature of the resource and how this partnership could lead to a strategic realignment in sourcing it, benefiting both nations economically and geopolitically.