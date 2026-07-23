India and Myanmar Forge Strategic Ties in Rare Earths Mining

India is intensifying its cooperation with Myanmar to access alternative sources of rare earths, a critical resource largely controlled by China. India's Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, emphasized the expanding partnership during a mining forum in Mandalay, highlighting the significance of this collaboration for both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 09:27 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 09:27 IST
India and Myanmar Forge Strategic Ties in Rare Earths Mining
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is actively engaging with Myanmar to bolster cooperation in the rare earths sector, following collaborative visits by Indian teams to the Southeast Asian nation. This initiative is part of New Delhi's strategy to diversify its sources of this crucial resource, which is predominantly monopolized by China.

In a notable address at the opening of a mining forum in Mandalay, India's Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, outlined the increasing bilateral collaboration specifically aimed at the rare earths industry.

The ambassador's speech underscored the vital nature of the resource and how this partnership could lead to a strategic realignment in sourcing it, benefiting both nations economically and geopolitically.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Just Transition Is Not Automatic: Exposing the Poverty Risks of Going Green

When Malaria Is Only Half the Story: A Global Warning for Health Systems

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026