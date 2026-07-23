U.S. Military Intensifies Assaults on Iran

The U.S. military announced on Wednesday that it has completed a series of airstrikes on Iran, part of a sustained 12-night campaign. These operations were ordered by President Donald Trump, indicating a continued aggressive stance amid rising tensions with Iran.

This latest round of military action underscores the persistent conflict dynamics between the U.S. and Iran, with recent events suggesting a strategic emphasis from the American administration. Sources have not indicated when or if these operations might cease.

Officials have reiterated the justification for these actions, emphasizing a defensive posture intended to safeguard regional stability and mitigate alleged threats linked with Iranian activities. Additional statements and strategic updates are expected as the situation unfolds.