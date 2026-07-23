U.S. Military Intensifies Assaults on Iran

The U.S. military has concluded another round of strikes on Iran, marking the 12th consecutive night of attacks directed by President Donald Trump. This escalation highlights ongoing tensions and the military's strategic operations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 08:54 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 08:54 IST
U.S. Military Intensifies Assaults on Iran
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The U.S. military announced on Wednesday that it has completed a series of airstrikes on Iran, part of a sustained 12-night campaign. These operations were ordered by President Donald Trump, indicating a continued aggressive stance amid rising tensions with Iran.

This latest round of military action underscores the persistent conflict dynamics between the U.S. and Iran, with recent events suggesting a strategic emphasis from the American administration. Sources have not indicated when or if these operations might cease.

Officials have reiterated the justification for these actions, emphasizing a defensive posture intended to safeguard regional stability and mitigate alleged threats linked with Iranian activities. Additional statements and strategic updates are expected as the situation unfolds.

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