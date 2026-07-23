China Amplifies Tensions with Taiwan Strait Drill

China has initiated a two-day live-fire drill in the Taiwan Strait, starting Thursday, as per the Maritime Safety Administration in Fujian province. The exercises, near the Chinese coast, will occur from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, escalating regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 08:57 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 08:57 IST
China Amplifies Tensions with Taiwan Strait Drill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has commenced a two-day live-fire drill in the Taiwan Strait, heightening regional tensions. The exercises are organized by its Maritime Safety Administration in the southern province of Fujian.

The drills, strategically positioned close to the Chinese coastline, began Thursday and will continue on Friday, operating between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. each day.

This military maneuver is part of a series of actions by China that contribute to the growing tensions in the area, as the demonstration of military might exhibits China's assertiveness in the Taiwan Strait.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Just Transition Is Not Automatic: Exposing the Poverty Risks of Going Green

When Malaria Is Only Half the Story: A Global Warning for Health Systems

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026