China Amplifies Tensions with Taiwan Strait Drill

China has commenced a two-day live-fire drill in the Taiwan Strait, heightening regional tensions. The exercises are organized by its Maritime Safety Administration in the southern province of Fujian.

The drills, strategically positioned close to the Chinese coastline, began Thursday and will continue on Friday, operating between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. each day.

This military maneuver is part of a series of actions by China that contribute to the growing tensions in the area, as the demonstration of military might exhibits China's assertiveness in the Taiwan Strait.