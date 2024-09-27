Israeli Airstrike Targets Hezbollah HQ Amid Intensifying Conflict
The Israeli military conducted an airstrike on Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut, causing massive explosions and escalating tensions. The attack followed Israeli PM Netanyahu's UN address and the funeral of three Hezbollah members. The ongoing conflict has resulted in numerous deaths and fears of an all-out war.
The Israeli military executed an airstrike on Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut on Friday, leading to a massive explosion that leveled buildings in a southern district and filled the sky with orange and black smoke.
The strike in the Dahiyeh suburb came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the UN, vowing to continue Israel's campaign against Hezbollah. This followed the funeral of three Hezbollah members killed in earlier strikes, a ceremony attended by thousands.
No immediate casualties were reported, but the Israeli army spokesman indicated that the strike targeted Hezbollah's main headquarters beneath residential buildings. Ambulances rushed to the scene amidst rising tensions and a growing death toll.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured
Tragic Fuel Truck Explosion in Haiti's Southern Peninsula Kills 16 and Injures Dozens
Fuel Truck Explosion in Haiti Claims 25 Lives, Leaves Dozens Injured
Haiti Gas Tank Truck Explosion Claims Over 15 Lives
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion: Tragedy Strikes Near Miragoane