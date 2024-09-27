Israeli Airstrike Targets Hezbollah HQ Amid Intensifying Conflict

The Israeli military executed an airstrike on Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut on Friday, leading to a massive explosion that leveled buildings in a southern district and filled the sky with orange and black smoke.

The strike in the Dahiyeh suburb came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the UN, vowing to continue Israel's campaign against Hezbollah. This followed the funeral of three Hezbollah members killed in earlier strikes, a ceremony attended by thousands.

No immediate casualties were reported, but the Israeli army spokesman indicated that the strike targeted Hezbollah's main headquarters beneath residential buildings. Ambulances rushed to the scene amidst rising tensions and a growing death toll.

(With inputs from agencies.)