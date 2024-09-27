Ashok Gehlot Defends Congress' Guarantees for Haryana

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday reassured that the 'guarantees' extended by his party to the people of Haryana would not harm the state's economy or add any financial burden.

Speaking to reporters, Gehlot emphasized that these guarantees were crafted after thorough consultations with financial experts. He noted that Congress has a legacy of forming plans by engaging with public opinion and addressing the common man's needs.

Gehlot cited his tenure in Rajasthan, where similar guarantees had been successfully implemented, to counter claims that Congress' promises to Haryana were merely election strategies. Prominent among these guarantees are a free healthcare plan and the Old Pension Scheme. He expressed confidence that Haryana would also see successful implementations.

(With inputs from agencies.)