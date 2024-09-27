Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot Defends Congress' Guarantees for Haryana

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asserted that Congress' guarantees for Haryana are financially sound and will transform the state into a model. He referenced successful initiatives in Rajasthan and dismissed claims of populist promises. Gehlot emphasized that these measures aim to ease daily life and ensure effective governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:19 IST
Ashok Gehlot Defends Congress' Guarantees for Haryana
Ashok Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday reassured that the 'guarantees' extended by his party to the people of Haryana would not harm the state's economy or add any financial burden.

Speaking to reporters, Gehlot emphasized that these guarantees were crafted after thorough consultations with financial experts. He noted that Congress has a legacy of forming plans by engaging with public opinion and addressing the common man's needs.

Gehlot cited his tenure in Rajasthan, where similar guarantees had been successfully implemented, to counter claims that Congress' promises to Haryana were merely election strategies. Prominent among these guarantees are a free healthcare plan and the Old Pension Scheme. He expressed confidence that Haryana would also see successful implementations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024