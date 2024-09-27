Tunisia's Parliament Approves Controversial Electoral Law Amendment

Tunisia's parliament has approved a controversial amendment to the electoral law, sparking concerns just nine days before a crucial presidential election. The amendment passed with 116 out of 161 lawmakers voting in favor.

This latest legislative action removes the authority of the Administrative Court to adjudicate electoral disputes, a move that many opposition leaders argue is aimed at keeping President Kais Saied in power.

The amendment has fueled fears of an unfair election and has further escalated political tensions in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)