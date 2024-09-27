Tunisia's Parliament Approves Controversial Electoral Law Amendment
Tunisia's parliament has approved a significant amendment to the electoral law just nine days before the presidential election. Opposition voices claim the move is designed to secure President Kais Saied's hold on power. The new law removes the Administrative Court's power to resolve electoral disputes.
This latest legislative action removes the authority of the Administrative Court to adjudicate electoral disputes, a move that many opposition leaders argue is aimed at keeping President Kais Saied in power.
The amendment has fueled fears of an unfair election and has further escalated political tensions in the country.
