Left Menu

Tunisia's Parliament Approves Controversial Electoral Law Amendment

Tunisia's parliament has approved a significant amendment to the electoral law just nine days before the presidential election. Opposition voices claim the move is designed to secure President Kais Saied's hold on power. The new law removes the Administrative Court's power to resolve electoral disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:50 IST
Tunisia's Parliament Approves Controversial Electoral Law Amendment
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's parliament has approved a controversial amendment to the electoral law, sparking concerns just nine days before a crucial presidential election. The amendment passed with 116 out of 161 lawmakers voting in favor.

This latest legislative action removes the authority of the Administrative Court to adjudicate electoral disputes, a move that many opposition leaders argue is aimed at keeping President Kais Saied in power.

The amendment has fueled fears of an unfair election and has further escalated political tensions in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024