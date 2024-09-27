Left Menu

Trump Pledges to Prosecuting Google Over Alleged Bias

Former President Donald Trump, now a Republican presidential candidate, declared his intent to prosecute Google if he wins the election, accusing the tech giant of only displaying negative stories about him without providing any evidence for the claim.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is the Republican presidential candidate, announced on Friday his intention to seek the prosecution of Google if he wins the Nov. 5 election. Trump accused the company of exclusively displaying 'bad stories' about him.

Trump made this assertion in a post on Truth Social but did not provide any evidence to support his claim about Google.

