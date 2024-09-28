Netanyahu Signals Unresolved Middle East Conflicts at UN

From the United Nations podium on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underscored ongoing Middle East conflicts, promising relentless action against Lebanese Hezbollah and Hamas in Gaza until achieving 'total victory'.

Shortly after his address, explosions hit Beirut, compelling Netanyahu to cut short his New York trip to handle the escalating crisis personally. 'Israel has every right to remove this threat,' Netanyahu declared, as he criticized both Hezbollah's actions and Iran's role as a destabilizing force, which drew applause from UN General Assembly supporters.

Amid mounting international mediation efforts, with the US and France advocating for a cease-fire, Netanyahu insisted Israel's military operations are justified to protect its citizens. The violence has displaced thousands and inflicted significant civilian casualties. Despite ongoing conflict, Netanyahu also reiterated the importance of forging Israeli-Saudi relations, amid growing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)