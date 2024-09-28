Election Spotlight: Immigration Policies Fuel Heated Debate

Immigration is shaping up to be one of the key issues in the forthcoming November election, capturing the attention of many voters concerned about the surge in migrant numbers during President Joe Biden's tenure.

Republicans have been relentless in criticizing President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, depicting an immigration system teetering on chaos, allowing terrorists and criminals to exploit the situation. Upon taking office, the Biden administration aimed for a humane approach but struggled to manage the southern border influx, implementing both restrictive and new pathways for migrants. The administration cites a decline in migrant numbers this summer as evidence of their policies' effectiveness. Vice President Harris, focusing on border security and drug smuggling, plans to further restrict asylum claims if elected. She has also condemned Trump's termination of a bipartisan Senate bill aimed at toughening asylum standards among other reforms.

Trump, rallying his base with rigorous anti-immigration rhetoric, promises unprecedented domestic deportation efforts and the reinstatement of stringent policies from his first term. His pledges include utilizing the National Guard for deportations and revoking birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants.

