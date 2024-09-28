Left Menu

Nadda Evaluates BJP's Bihar Membership Drive Ahead of 2025 State Assembly Polls

BJP president J P Nadda arrived in Patna to oversee the party's membership drive in Bihar as preparations for the 2025 state assembly elections ramp up. He was welcomed by key BJP figures at the airport and later held a meeting with party leaders to assess the campaign's progress.

Updated: 28-09-2024 11:28 IST
BJP president J P Nadda reached Patna on Saturday to evaluate the progress of the party's membership drive in Bihar, a crucial step as the party gears up for the 2025 state assembly elections.

Nadda was greeted at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport around 10.45 am by Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar, along with several party MPs and MLAs.

Nadda is scheduled to meet with party leaders, including MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and other key figures at the state BJP office, where he will review the ongoing membership campaign in detail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

