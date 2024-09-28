Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel Mobilizes Reserve Soldiers Amidst Lebanon Unrest

The Israeli military has mobilized additional reserve soldiers in response to escalating tensions with Lebanon. This includes activating three battalions and conducting strikes in southern Beirut and Lebanon's Bekaa Valley. In retaliation, Hezbollah launched projectiles across northern and central Israel and the Israel-occupied West Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 28-09-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 12:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The Israeli military announced on Saturday morning the mobilization of additional reserve soldiers as tensions with Lebanon continue to escalate. The military has activated three battalions of reserve soldiers, supplementing two battalions sent earlier in the week to northern Israel for potential ground invasion training.

In parallel, the Israeli military carried out several strikes targeting southern Beirut and eastern Lebanon's Bekaa Valley. The operations came in response to heightened unrest in the region.

Amid these developments, Hezbollah launched dozens of projectiles into northern and central Israel and the Israel-occupied West Bank, further intensifying the situation. The conflict demonstrates the fragile state of peace in the region, raising concerns about broader implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

