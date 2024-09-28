Escalating Tensions: Israel Mobilizes Reserve Soldiers Amidst Lebanon Unrest

The Israeli military announced on Saturday morning the mobilization of additional reserve soldiers as tensions with Lebanon continue to escalate. The military has activated three battalions of reserve soldiers, supplementing two battalions sent earlier in the week to northern Israel for potential ground invasion training.

In parallel, the Israeli military carried out several strikes targeting southern Beirut and eastern Lebanon's Bekaa Valley. The operations came in response to heightened unrest in the region.

Amid these developments, Hezbollah launched dozens of projectiles into northern and central Israel and the Israel-occupied West Bank, further intensifying the situation. The conflict demonstrates the fragile state of peace in the region, raising concerns about broader implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)