Rahul Gandhi Promises to End 'Decade of Pain' in Haryana

Rahul Gandhi announced that the Congress' incoming government in Haryana will end the 'decade of pain' and fulfill the hopes of the people. The Congress manifesto promises a commission for farmers' welfare, financial aid for families of martyred soldiers, employment generation, and reconstitution of the Haryana Minority Commission among other commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:28 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, declared on Saturday that the Congress' anticipated government in Haryana will put an end to the 'decade of pain' experienced under BJP rule. He promised to address the hopes and aspirations of the state's residents.

Gandhi made the statement following the release of the Haryana Congress' detailed poll manifesto for the October 5 state assembly elections. The manifesto includes promises such as establishing a commission for farmers' welfare, offering Rs 2 crore to families of martyred soldiers, promoting labor-intensive units to generate employment, and reconstituting the Haryana Minority Commission.

Key Congress leaders including Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, were present at the manifesto launch. Gandhi criticized the BJP, accusing it of diminishing Haryana's prosperity and people's aspirations. He vowed that the incoming Congress government would reverse these losses and restore self-respect and prosperity to the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

