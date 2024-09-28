Azad Criticizes NC and Congress Over Statehood; Emphasizes Need for Government Action on Article 370

Ghulam Nabi Azad, chair of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), has criticized the National Conference (NC) and Congress regarding their positions on the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and Article 370. Speaking to reporters, Azad asserted that only the Government of India can restore Article 370, and he reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have committed to restoring statehood.

Azad pointed out the enthusiastic participation of the people in elections after ten years. He mentioned that the NC and PDP did not address the matter of Article 370 and statehood in Parliament, while he had spoken on these issues.

In a public meeting at Bani, Azad urged voters to support DPAP for a unified and prosperous future and cautioned them against being misled by empty promises and slogans. He emphasized the importance of voting for development and progress to rebuild Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)