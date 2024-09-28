Arvind Kejriwal Rallies Support in Pundri Ahead of Haryana Legislative Elections

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal energized supporters during a roadshow in Pundri, Kaithal, on Saturday, rallying for party candidate Narendra Sharma. Enthusiastic crowds brandished AAP flags and chanted in support of Kejriwal.

The 90-member legislative assembly election in Haryana is set for October 5, with vote counting on October 8. AAP MP Sanjay Singh emphasized Kejriwal's pivotal role, stating, 'Whatever the result of Haryana, the key to power will be in the hands of Arvind Kejriwal.'

During a recent campaign in Charkhi Dadri, Singh stressed AAP's focus on essential services like electricity, water, education, and health, along with Kejriwal's five key promises: free electricity, free medical services, excellent government schools, Rs 1,000 for women above 18, and youth employment. Kejriwal also accused the BJP of deceitful tactics, claiming, 'They arrested all our party leaders on false accusations.'

Addressing a rally in Meham constituency, Kejriwal reiterated his commitment to integrity, saying, 'No government can be formed in Haryana without AAP. Whichever government is supported by us will ensure free electricity for Haryana's people.'

