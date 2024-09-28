Iranian General Abbas Nilforushan Killed in Beirut Airstrike

Iran announced on Saturday the death of prominent general Abbas Nilforushan in an airstrike in Beirut that also killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Nilforushan, aged 58, was slain on Friday in Lebanon, according to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency. He was the deputy commander for operations in Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and was sanctioned by the US in 2022 for his role in suppressing protests.

The general was also involved in supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad in the conflict following the 2011 Arab Spring, and he had a history of serving in the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s. Nilforushan had close ties with Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in 2020.

