Passing of a Living Martyr: Puthukudi Pushpan
Prominent Left activist Puthukudi Pushpan, known as a living martyr of the 1994 Koothuparamba police firing, passed away at the age of 54. Bed-ridden for decades due to severe injuries from the incident, Pushpan was a symbol of resistance for the CPI (M). His death was mourned by party leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Prominent Left activist Puthukudi Pushpan, a survivor of the Koothuparamba police firing incident that rocked Kerala three decades ago, died at a private hospital on Saturday, according to party sources.
Pushpan, aged 54, had been completely bed-ridden for years due to critical injuries sustained during the 1994 firing. He was considered a 'living martyr' after the incident, in which five workers of the DYFI, youth wing of the CPI (M), were killed.
CPI (M) state secretariat and leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, have expressed their condolences and praised Pushpan's willpower and resistance. They highlighted that his brave memories would continue to inspire the party.
