TMC and DYFI Clash: Political Tensions Rise in West Bengal

On Friday, Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja launched a scathing attack on opposition parties over the Democratic Youth Federation of India's protest march in Siliguri, accusing them of trying to destabilize West Bengal before elections. Speaking to ANI, Panja questioned the opposition's commitment to democracy, highlighting their alleged failings during their 34-year rule.

Panja further alleged that opposition parties become active only during elections, aiming to incite unrest to capture power. She asserted that the BJP sought President's Rule, but reiterated TMC's commitment to the 'Maa Maati Maanush' ideology. She warned that attempts to disrupt peace would lead opposition parties into a 'political pit.'

Meanwhile, DYFI members marched to the Uttarkanya Mini Secretariat in Siliguri, protesting state-level corruption and unemployment. Police intervention included barricades, water cannons, and tear gas, leading to clashes with demonstrators. Protestor Ratna Choubey condemned the police's aggressive tactics, stating that their march was peaceful and highlighting issues like unpaid wages in tea gardens.

(With inputs from agencies.)