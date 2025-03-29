Left Menu

TMC and DYFI Clash: Political Tensions Rise in West Bengal

TMC leader Shashi Panja criticized opposition parties for stirring unrest in West Bengal ahead of elections, as the DYFI protested against corruption and unemployment. With heightened tensions and police involvement, the state remains on edge, reflecting deep-seated political conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 16:41 IST
TMC and DYFI Clash: Political Tensions Rise in West Bengal
West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja launched a scathing attack on opposition parties over the Democratic Youth Federation of India's protest march in Siliguri, accusing them of trying to destabilize West Bengal before elections. Speaking to ANI, Panja questioned the opposition's commitment to democracy, highlighting their alleged failings during their 34-year rule.

Panja further alleged that opposition parties become active only during elections, aiming to incite unrest to capture power. She asserted that the BJP sought President's Rule, but reiterated TMC's commitment to the 'Maa Maati Maanush' ideology. She warned that attempts to disrupt peace would lead opposition parties into a 'political pit.'

Meanwhile, DYFI members marched to the Uttarkanya Mini Secretariat in Siliguri, protesting state-level corruption and unemployment. Police intervention included barricades, water cannons, and tear gas, leading to clashes with demonstrators. Protestor Ratna Choubey condemned the police's aggressive tactics, stating that their march was peaceful and highlighting issues like unpaid wages in tea gardens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025