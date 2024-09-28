Rahul Gandhi Faces Backlash Over 'Naach-Gaana' Remark at Ram Temple Event

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was heavily criticized on Saturday following his 'naach-gaana' comment about the January 22 consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The ruling BJP denounced him as a 'liar of the highest order', highlighting what they perceive as the Gandhi family's disdain for Hinduism.

The BJP's reaction came in response to a viral video of Gandhi stating that prominent figures like Amitabh Bachchan, Ambani, and Adani were invited to the ceremony, while poor people, laborers, and farmers were excluded. Speaking at a rally in Haryana's Barwala, Gandhi remarked, ''Naach-gana was happening there,'' and pointed to the BJP's loss of the Ayodhya Lok Sabha seat.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP's national spokesperson, condemned Gandhi's remarks and defended the party's actions, noting that workers involved in the temple's construction were honored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trivedi and other BJP leaders called Gandhi's comments false and offensive, citing them as further evidence of the Gandhi family's alleged contempt for Hindu practices.

