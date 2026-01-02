Ajay Chautala's Call to Youth Sparks Controversy

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief, Ajay Singh Chautala, has ignited a storm of controversy with comments encouraging young people to depose current leaders in a manner akin to political shifts seen in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

Speaking in Mahendragarh on December 28, Chautala urged a collective effort to drive change, suggesting that drastic measures similar to those in neighboring nations could be necessary in India.

Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij condemned Chautala's remarks, stating they reflect a lack of faith in democratic processes and suggesting his frustrations stem from an inability to control his party.

