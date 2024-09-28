Modi Recalls Working with Haryana's Former Leaders at Hisar Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while campaigning for the BJP in Haryana on Saturday, delved into his past experiences, recalling his work with former chief minister Bansi Lal.

Addressing a rally ahead of the October 5 assembly polls, he also mentioned former chief minister Bhajan Lal, noting their significant contributions to Hisar's development.

Modi emphasized the region's patriotism and environmental consciousness, crediting the Bishnoi community for their role in protecting nature.

He highlighted the BJP's achievements in the state over the past decade, including infrastructure projects and the setting up of the Hisar airport, which he said would boost local industries and agriculture.

Furthermore, Modi criticized the Congress for doubting the 2016 surgical strike, accusing them of undermining the Indian army and trusting enemy narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)