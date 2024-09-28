Left Menu

CM Yadav Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Ram Mandir Remarks

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav criticized Rahul Gandhi for his comments on the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, urging him to apologize to Hindus and suggesting that Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge should intervene. Yadav also appreciated PM Modi for intellectual property policies during an Indore event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 20:38 IST
CM Yadav Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Ram Mandir Remarks
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has castigated Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his recent comments on the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, stating that Gandhi has no right to insult millions of Hindus and should issue an apology. Yadav also called on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to reign in Gandhi's remarks.

'Rahul Gandhi has no right to insult crores of Hindus and he should apologize,' Yadav told reporters in Indore on Saturday. 'Campaigning for his party during elections is one thing, but after years of struggle, Lord Ram entered his temple, and mocking the ceremony was a petty act. The nation is outraged, and Hindus globally are hurt. I hope the National President of Congress asks his party's ex-president to refrain from such comments. This behavior is why he remains out of power for the third time.'

Gandhi made the controversial remarks during a public gathering in Barwala, Hisar, Haryana, as part of his election campaign. Meanwhile, Yadav also addressed a seminar on Intellectual Property Rights in Indore, thanking PM Modi for his 2016 policy on intellectual property and the judicial system's efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024