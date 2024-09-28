CM Yadav Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Ram Mandir Remarks

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has castigated Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his recent comments on the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, stating that Gandhi has no right to insult millions of Hindus and should issue an apology. Yadav also called on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to reign in Gandhi's remarks.

'Rahul Gandhi has no right to insult crores of Hindus and he should apologize,' Yadav told reporters in Indore on Saturday. 'Campaigning for his party during elections is one thing, but after years of struggle, Lord Ram entered his temple, and mocking the ceremony was a petty act. The nation is outraged, and Hindus globally are hurt. I hope the National President of Congress asks his party's ex-president to refrain from such comments. This behavior is why he remains out of power for the third time.'

Gandhi made the controversial remarks during a public gathering in Barwala, Hisar, Haryana, as part of his election campaign. Meanwhile, Yadav also addressed a seminar on Intellectual Property Rights in Indore, thanking PM Modi for his 2016 policy on intellectual property and the judicial system's efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)