Assam's Political Landscape: BJP's Future Moves and Congress's Long-Term Strategy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserts that Congress is aiming for the 2036 elections, having conceded the 2026 and 2031 polls to the BJP, which aims to secure over 50% vote share. Sarma critiques Congress's strategy and highlights BJP's preparations for the upcoming assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:31 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma delivered a scathing critique of the opposition Congress, suggesting they've set their sights on the 2036 assembly elections, essentially conceding the 2026 and 2031 contests to the ruling BJP. Sarma, speaking at an event, claimed Congress is banking on their existing vote strongholds to maintain presence.

Sarma noted that the BJP isn't focused on the number of seats but instead aims to capture over 50 percent of the state's total votes, ensuring leadership by the NDA. Discussions with alliance members regarding seat arrangements are ongoing, Sarma asserted, emphasizing regular, though private, talks with partners.

Speaking on local political dynamics, Sarma remarked on Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi's shift from active politics to social media. The BJP, with 64 assembly seats, aims to reinforce its stronghold ahead of a critical two-day party meeting in December, coinciding with broader state election preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

