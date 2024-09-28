Hooda Slams Haryana Government Over Business Exodus and Crime
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticized the BJP government in Haryana, alleging that businesses and youth are leaving the state due to crime and lack of employment. He promised that a Congress government would address these issues and restore Haryana's development and prosperity.
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has launched a scathing critique against the BJP government in Haryana, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order. Hooda alleged that the state's businessmen are migrating due to ransom fears while the youth are leaving in search of employment.
Speaking at a poll rally in Jakholi, Kaithal district, Hooda proclaimed that the 'continuous exodus' of talents is a dire issue. He vowed that the Congress, if elected, would eradicate crime, miscreants, unemployment, and other pressing concerns, bringing Haryana back to its former glory.
Additionally, Congress leaders appealed for support, highlighting the plight of paddy farmers and criticizing the current administration's procurement delays. Haryana is set to vote on October 5, with results expected on October 8.
