Congress Vows to Uphold Ambedkar's Legacy on His Birth Anniversary

Marking the birth anniversary of Dr. B R Ambedkar, the Congress party underscored its allegiance to his ideals of social justice and constitutional integrity. The party pledged to safeguard these principles, honoring Ambedkar's influence in shaping modern India.

Dr. Ambedkar, renowned for his contributions as India's first law minister and chief architect of the Constitution, is celebrated for his efforts toward the empowerment of Scheduled Castes. Born in 1891, his advocacy for justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity left an indelible mark on the nation's fabric.

Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi, emphasized the ongoing need to defend the Constitution against perceived threats. Their statements are a call to protect the values embodied by Ambedkar, reflecting a commitment to continue his mission in an era of political contention.

