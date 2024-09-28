Left Menu

Youth Wing Protests Over Minister's Remarks Against Semiconductor Plant in Assam

BJP's youth wing staged a demonstration outside the Assam Congress headquarters in response to Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's comments questioning the decision to set up a semiconductor plant in Assam. Kharge argued that Assam lacks the necessary ecosystem for such a project. The protest highlighted ongoing political tension between regional and national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-09-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's youth wing activists staged a demonstration in front of Assam Congress' headquarters on Saturday, protesting against alleged objection by Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge to setting up a semiconductor plant in the northeastern state.

Members of the Guwahati unit of the Bharaitya Janata Yuva Morcha, Assam Pradesh, attempted to gherao the state Congress office but were stopped by security personnel at Rajiv Bhawan, the headquarters of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

The BJYM protesters raised slogans against the Congress and Kharge, holding placards. Kharge had said in an interview that semiconductor units in Gujarat and Assam were established using political influence rather than merit.

Kharge asserted that Assam lacks the necessary skills and research ecosystem for semiconductor manufacturing, arguing that 70% of chip design talent is based in Karnataka. In response, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned Kharge's statements, urging Congress leaders to reject such divisive views and defend Assam's growth.

Senior Congress spokesperson Rituparna Konwar dismissed the allegations, stating that a minister promoting his state is expected. Meanwhile, the Tata Group is setting up a Rs 26,000-crore semiconductor plant in Jagiroad, Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

