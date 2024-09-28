Mehbooba Mufti Cancels Election Campaign to Support Palestine and Lebanon

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has cancelled her election campaign for Sunday, expressing solidarity with 'the people of Palestine and Lebanon in this hour of immense grief'. This decision follows the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah by Israeli airstrikes in Beirut.

'Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon and Gaza, especially Hassan Nasrallah. We stand with the people of Palestine and Lebanon in this hour of immense grief and exemplary resistance,' Mufti stated on X. Earlier, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed Nasrallah's elimination in airstrikes in Beirut.

In a statement, IDF said, 'Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world.' Alongside Nasrallah, the commander of Hezbollah's Southern Front, Ali Karaki, and other commanders were also killed, according to The Times of Israel.

Nasrallah was targeted at Hezbollah's main headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs, an area known as the Dahiyeh. The underground headquarters, located beneath residential buildings, was struck while top Hezbollah leaders were coordinating activities against Israeli citizens. The IDF also announced the destruction of several anti-ship missiles stored by Hezbollah under buildings in Beirut during the airstrikes. These included Chinese C-704 and C802 missiles, as well as the Iranian Ghader, having ranges of up to 200 kilometers, as reported by The Times of Israel. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)