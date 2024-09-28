Left Menu

Jaishankar Condemns Pakistan's Cross-Border Terrorism at UN Assembly

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a strong message against Pakistan's cross-border terrorism at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. He emphasized that Pakistan's actions will have consequences and that the main issue to be resolved is the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar issued a stern warning to Pakistan regarding its cross-border terrorism policy during his address at the UN General Assembly on Saturday. He asserted that Pakistan's actions will undeniably have consequences and reiterated that India's main concern is the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan.

Jaishankar pointed out that while many countries face challenges beyond their control, Pakistan has made conscious choices leading to disastrous outcomes. He highlighted that the harmful policies Pakistan intended for others are now affecting its own society.

Emphasizing the concept of 'karma,' Jaishankar stressed that Pakistan's approach to terrorism has been counterproductive, leading to severe domestic issues. He also insisted that the international community should hold Pakistan accountable and that impunity is not an option.

