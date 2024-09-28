Left Menu

Jaishankar Criticizes Unviable Projects and Sovereignty Issues at UN

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the UN General Assembly, criticizing unviable projects that increase debt. He highlighted global challenges like the Covid pandemic, Ukraine war, and Gaza conflict. Jaishankar pointed out issues with unfair trade practices, declining Sustainable Development Goals, and unshared infrastructure projects, particularly referencing China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 28-09-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:22 IST
Jaishankar Criticizes Unviable Projects and Sovereignty Issues at UN
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the 79th session of the UN General Assembly on Saturday, voicing concerns over unviable projects that escalate debt levels and compromise sovereignty and territorial integrity. His comments seemed directed at China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Speaking during a challenging global period, Jaishankar highlighted the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic, the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, and the escalating situation in Gaza. He emphasized that across the Global South, development plans are faltering and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are increasingly out of reach.

Jaishankar warned that advancements in technology, while promising, now also contribute to anxiety. He cited intensifying climate events and growing food and health security concerns, adding that global conversations and agreements have become increasingly difficult. He warned that both peace and prosperity are under threat due to a lack of trust and weakened international processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024