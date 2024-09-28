Jaishankar Criticizes Unviable Projects and Sovereignty Issues at UN

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the 79th session of the UN General Assembly on Saturday, voicing concerns over unviable projects that escalate debt levels and compromise sovereignty and territorial integrity. His comments seemed directed at China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Speaking during a challenging global period, Jaishankar highlighted the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic, the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, and the escalating situation in Gaza. He emphasized that across the Global South, development plans are faltering and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are increasingly out of reach.

Jaishankar warned that advancements in technology, while promising, now also contribute to anxiety. He cited intensifying climate events and growing food and health security concerns, adding that global conversations and agreements have become increasingly difficult. He warned that both peace and prosperity are under threat due to a lack of trust and weakened international processes.

