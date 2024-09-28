Russia's Nuclear Warning: Lavrov's Fiery UN Speech

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov issued a stern warning at the UN General Assembly about the dangers of trying to achieve victory against a nuclear power. His speech was loaded with criticisms of Western involvement in Ukraine and broader geopolitical issues.

The warning comes three days after President Vladimir Putin outlined a shift in Russia's nuclear doctrine. Lavrov accused the West of using Ukraine, invaded by Russia in February 2022, as a tool to strategically undermine Moscow. He described this as preparing Europe for a doomed and suicidal confrontation.

Putin recently stated that Russia would consider any attack supported by a nuclear-armed nation as a joint attack, potentially escalating to a nuclear response. Lavrov also dismissed Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy's peace formula, calling it a "doomed ultimatum," and reiterated Russia's stance on the root causes: NATO's expansion and the repression of Russian speakers in Ukraine.

