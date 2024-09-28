Russia's Nuclear Warning: Lavrov's Fiery UN Speech
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov cautioned against attempting a victory over a nuclear power in a UN General Assembly speech. He condemned Western involvement in Ukraine and restated Russia's stern nuclear stance. Lavrov dismissed Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's peace proposal, attributing the conflict to NATO's expansion and Kyiv's actions against Russian speakers.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov issued a stern warning at the UN General Assembly about the dangers of trying to achieve victory against a nuclear power. His speech was loaded with criticisms of Western involvement in Ukraine and broader geopolitical issues.
The warning comes three days after President Vladimir Putin outlined a shift in Russia's nuclear doctrine. Lavrov accused the West of using Ukraine, invaded by Russia in February 2022, as a tool to strategically undermine Moscow. He described this as preparing Europe for a doomed and suicidal confrontation.
Putin recently stated that Russia would consider any attack supported by a nuclear-armed nation as a joint attack, potentially escalating to a nuclear response. Lavrov also dismissed Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy's peace formula, calling it a "doomed ultimatum," and reiterated Russia's stance on the root causes: NATO's expansion and the repression of Russian speakers in Ukraine.
