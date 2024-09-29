Netanyahu Declares Nasrallah's Killing a Historical Turning Point
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as a historical turning point that could shift the balance of power in the Middle East. He emphasized its necessity for achieving regional goals but warned of difficult days ahead.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday that the killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah marked a historical turning point capable of altering the balance of power in the Middle East. However, he cautioned of challenging days ahead.
"Nasrallah was not a terrorist; he was the terrorist," Netanyahu stated. "His killing was essential for achieving our goals, ensuring the safe return of residents in the north to their homes, and shifting the regional power dynamic for years to come."
Netanyahu's comments highlight the strategic significance of Nasrallah's death in the broader geopolitical context of the Middle East.
