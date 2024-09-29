Left Menu

Netanyahu Declares Nasrallah's Killing a Historical Turning Point

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as a historical turning point that could shift the balance of power in the Middle East. He emphasized its necessity for achieving regional goals but warned of difficult days ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-09-2024 00:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 00:25 IST
Netanyahu Declares Nasrallah's Killing a Historical Turning Point
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday that the killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah marked a historical turning point capable of altering the balance of power in the Middle East. However, he cautioned of challenging days ahead.

"Nasrallah was not a terrorist; he was the terrorist," Netanyahu stated. "His killing was essential for achieving our goals, ensuring the safe return of residents in the north to their homes, and shifting the regional power dynamic for years to come."

Netanyahu's comments highlight the strategic significance of Nasrallah's death in the broader geopolitical context of the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024