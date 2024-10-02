Biden Discusses Israel's Response to Iranian Missile Attack
U.S. President Joe Biden stated that active discussions are ongoing about Israel's response to an Iranian ballistic missile attack. Speaking at the White House, Biden mentioned he will be talking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and noted that Iran's attack seemed ineffective.
U.S. President Joe Biden addressed the ongoing discussions regarding Israel's response to an Iranian ballistic missile attack on Tuesday. He emphasized that the consequences for Tehran remain uncertain at this stage.
During his White House briefing, Biden confirmed that he plans to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to further coordinate their response.
Biden also mentioned preliminary reports indicating that Iran's missile attack appeared to be ineffective, though ongoing assessments will provide more clarity.
