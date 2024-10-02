Left Menu

Biden Discusses Israel's Response to Iranian Missile Attack

U.S. President Joe Biden stated that active discussions are ongoing about Israel's response to an Iranian ballistic missile attack. Speaking at the White House, Biden mentioned he will be talking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and noted that Iran's attack seemed ineffective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 01:50 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 01:50 IST
Biden Discusses Israel's Response to Iranian Missile Attack
Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden addressed the ongoing discussions regarding Israel's response to an Iranian ballistic missile attack on Tuesday. He emphasized that the consequences for Tehran remain uncertain at this stage.

During his White House briefing, Biden confirmed that he plans to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to further coordinate their response.

Biden also mentioned preliminary reports indicating that Iran's missile attack appeared to be ineffective, though ongoing assessments will provide more clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024